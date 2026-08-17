South Bend Civic Presents Between the Lines Jr

WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Between the Lines Jr. Featuring a youth cast, this empowering musical is for anyone that has struggled to find their place in the world. Delilah is an outsider in a new town and a new school. After seeking comfort in the pages of her favorite book, she realizes that her dreams in the real world are worth fighting for.

9/17-9/20 at Bendix Arena, Century Center.

For more information click here!