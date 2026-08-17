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South Bend Civic Presents Between the Lines Jr

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 17, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
South Bend Civic Theatre

WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Between the Lines Jr. Featuring a youth cast, this empowering musical is for anyone that has struggled to find their place in the world. Delilah is an outsider in a new town and a new school. After seeking comfort in the pages of her favorite book, she realizes that her dreams in the real world are worth fighting for.

9/17-9/20 at Bendix Arena, Century Center.
For more information click here!