South Bend Venues Parks and Arts Presents: Signs, Signals, Symbols

On Saturday September 5th starting at 10 a.m., Jennifer Morris and baritone Robert Sims will do a joint presentation on Signs, Signals, and Symbols in quilts and the Negro Spirituals from the period of the Underground Railroad. Following their joint presentations, Mrs. Morris will lead a limited number of participants in making a quilt square and Mr. Sims will lead a session focused on the creation, singing meaning, and interpretation of the lyric of the Negro Spiritual.

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