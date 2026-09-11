The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Stars, Stripes & Sunflowers" by member Karen MacDonald and her friend Deb

Towering sunflowers rise above a weathered wooden fence, their bright yellow blooms framing an American flag waving in the background. It’s a colorful late-summer scene filled with rustic charm, sunshine, and a touch of Americana.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.