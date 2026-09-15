Fusion Fest 2026!

WVPE is a media partner with South Bend Venues Parks and Arts presenting South Bend Fusion Fest!

The South Bend Fusion Festival is a transformative cultural celebration designed to unite our diverse community through immersive experiences and artistic expression. A platform for social cohesion, this free, weekend-long event brings local artisans, performers, food vendors, and the community together into one vibrant space where the heritages and traditions of cultures rooted all around the world are spotlighted, uplifted, and celebrated.

Initially introduced in 2023, Fusion Fest is a rebirth of the City’s beloved Ethnic Festival, which briefly transformed into “Summer in the City” in the early 2000s. Since its inception, it has brought thousands of people together to honor the cultural diversity and peerless talent that runs through the heart of our community.

For more information about Fusion Fest please click here