Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 103- StarHeart

Sibling Harmonies, Heartfelt Songs & a Little Glitter

South Bend sibling duo, StarHeart, Jake Michael and Jess Lucille, bring gorgeous harmonies, original songs, family stories, and plenty of laughter to the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. Raised in a home filled with instruments and inspired by their mother’s love of music, Jake and Jess have spent more than a decade creating songs rooted in family, connection, and the experiences that bring people together. And Jess brings a little extra personality to the stage with her memorable shoe style, from bright orange shoes to sparkling silver glitter boots.

Act One – A House Full of Music

A “Note from Rosie” introduces listeners to psychologist Alfred Adler and his ideas about empathy, belonging, and community. A fitting beginning for an evening centered on connection. George then sits down with Jake and Jess to explore their musical upbringing, their mother’s influence, their love of the Indigo Girls, and how they first discovered singing harmony together.

StarHeart shares original songs including “Kind of Wait” and “Wait for Me,” showcasing the warm sibling harmonies and thoughtful songwriting that have become their signature sound.

Act Two – Stories, Songs & Shooting the Moon

George is joined by California transplant, graphic artist, and songwriter Christopher Lodes for a performance of George’s original song “Center of Time,” written years ago for his son and inspired by our relationship with the natural world.

Then it’s time to Shoot the Moon! Contestants Heath Bontrager, a social worker in training, and Tom Doran, a Chief Information Officer, gardener, and former taco-truck owner, battle through questions about Alfred Adler, the Olympics, Columbia College Chicago, and StarHeart.

Along the way, we discover that Jess studied art therapy at the Adler Institute in Chicago, while Jake studied musical theater at Columbia College Chicago and participated in the opening ceremonies of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. As always, the points may be questionable, but everybody wins when we Shoot the Moon.

Act Three – Music That Comes From Home

Back with StarHeart, George explores Jake and Jess’s songwriting process and the different paths music has taken through their lives. Jess shares how melodies sometimes arrive while she’s sleeping, while Jake reflects on his musical-theater background and his life performing throughout the South Bend community.

StarHeart closes the evening with more of the heartfelt songwriting and beautiful harmonies that make the sibling duo so special.

From a childhood home filled with instruments to stages throughout Michiana, Jake Michael and Jess Lucille have built StarHeart around something wonderfully simple: family, music, and connection. Their visit to the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour gives listeners plenty to smile about. Beautiful songs, unexpected stories, a little friendly competition, and, of course, a fabulous pair of silver glitter boots.

Racheal Holzer