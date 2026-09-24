Healthcare Headlines: Maternal Postpartum Health

Post-partum depression has been talked about more and more since the Lindsay Clancy trial. Clancy admits killing her children before trying to cause her own death by suicide in 2023. But she pleaded not guilty because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, a rare but severe condition. The case ended in a mistrial.

One in seven new moms experiencing post-partum depression. More than 20 percent of women experiencing postpartum depression encounter suicidal thoughts or attempt to harm themselves.

RN Melanie Wagner from UnitedHealthcare discusses postpartum depression