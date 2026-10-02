The Sept. 11 firefighter whose final run became an annual tradition

On Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn firefighter Stephen Siller, just off an overnight shift, saw the planes hit the towers. He geared up and ran through the Battery Tunnel, toward the danger. He died there.

Each year on the last Sunday in September, veterans and first responders reproduce his run with a 5K race. The race is bigger than ever, 25 years on, and benefits the T2T foundation, which builds homes for disabled vets.

NPR’s Quil Lawrence and producer Janet Woojeong Lee report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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