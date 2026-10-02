The WVPE Photo of the Week is called " Where the Caribbean Meets the Sky" by member Mike Waterhouse of South Bend.

Crystal-clear turquoise water meets the rugged shoreline of Isla Mujeres beneath an endless blue sky. From the rocky cliffs near Cancún, Mexico, the Caribbean stretches toward the horizon in this vibrant coastal scene captured.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.