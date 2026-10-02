Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 104 - John Bahler and The Moon Rockers

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Some bands are booked for a single show. This one was built over years of friendship, collaboration, and a shared love of making music. The Wild Rose Moon Super Group unites four of the most accomplished musicians on Wild Rose Moon stages — spanning folk, bluegrass, Irish, Americana, rock, and original music — for a single, unrepeatable performance. Individually, the four perform hundreds of shows a year, write original music, and teach the next generation of musicians. Together, they create something greater than the sum of their parts.

John Bahler — Music Director of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour and one of northern Indiana's busiest performers, John has written more than 500 songs and performs nearly 400 shows a year. His heartfelt songwriting and guitar work have made him a cornerstone of the Wild Rose Moon family.

Sean Hoffman — A fiddler trained under renowned Irish player Brian Conway, Sean draws on Indiana bluegrass and traditional Irish music. He directs the Fairfield Falcon Fiddle Club and teaches at nationally recognized fiddle camps, bringing technical brilliance and deep tradition to the group.

Ellen Coplin — A Taylor University-trained composer and multi-instrumentalist, Ellen moves fluidly between piano, cello, guitar, bass, and ukulele — adding rich harmonies and thoughtful arrangements to every performance.

Nathan Waddill — A bassist, guitarist, composer, and arranger whose path runs from Southern California rock clubs to Irish sessions and blues bands, Nathan is a key contributor to the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, with original music featured in The Prophecy of the Stones and Saturday Night Under the Moonlight.