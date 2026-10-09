The WVPE photo of the week is called " A Bee's Sweet Escape"
f you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.
The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "A Bee's Sweet Escape" by member Kryston Henderson of South Bend.
A busy bumblebee takes a sweet break among vibrant orange blossoms, gathering nectar in a beautiful moment of nature.
If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.