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The WVPE photo of the week is called " A Bee's Sweet Escape"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:43 AM EDT
Kryston Henderson of South Bend
WVPE Photo of the week: A busy bumblebee takes a sweet break among vibrant orange blossoms


f you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.

The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "A Bee's Sweet Escape" by member Kryston Henderson of South Bend.

A busy bumblebee takes a sweet break among vibrant orange blossoms, gathering nectar in a beautiful moment of nature.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.