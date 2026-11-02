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The WVPE photo of the week is called "Between Night and Day"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 2, 2026 at 3:27 PM EST
WVPE Photo of the week: "Between Night and Day"
Alex Osburn, Knox Indiana
/
photo@wvpe.com
WVPE Photo of the week: "Between Night and Day"

The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Between Night and Day" By local photographer Alex Osburn

A quiet Starke County morning unfolds as the first light of dawn paints the sky in soft shades of orange and purple. A lone tree stands silhouetted against the horizon, while still waters reflect the coming sunrise. A beautiful reminder of the peaceful moments before a new day begins.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.