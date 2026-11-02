The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Between Night and Day" By local photographer Alex Osburn

A quiet Starke County morning unfolds as the first light of dawn paints the sky in soft shades of orange and purple. A lone tree stands silhouetted against the horizon, while still waters reflect the coming sunrise. A beautiful reminder of the peaceful moments before a new day begins.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.