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South Bend Civic Theatre Presents Miracle on 34th Street

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:02 AM EST
Miracle on 34th Street
South Bend Civic Theatre
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South Bend Civic Theatre
Miracle on 34th Street

WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Miracle on Thirty-Fourth Street.

An eccentric older gentleman and Santa Claus look-alike, Kris Kringle, is just what’s needed at Macy’s flagship store in New York City. He genuinely believes himself to be Santa Clause. Is he the real thing, or just a nice man with a white beard? Can those who believe in him prove it in court?

December fourth through twentieth.
For more information Click Here!