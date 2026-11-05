The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Autumn’s Fallen Giant” by Member Mary Jane Hedman of Niles.

A brilliant display of autumn color surrounds a quiet country barn, as a towering maple glows in shades of orange and gold. Nearby, a fallen giant maple tree rests among the grass, a reminder that even nature’s strongest have their seasons. A beautiful glimpse of life in the countryside.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.