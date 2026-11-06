City Elkhart Presents Winterfest

WVPE is a media sponsor for The City Of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presenting WinterFest.

This all-day event is open to all in downtown Elkhart on Saturday, December 5th, 2026. The lighted parade kicks off at six pm with a route down Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue. A tree lighting follows the parade. This is an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, and to connect with the community.

Winterfest is all about cozy vibes, twinkling lights, winter activities, and making memories with family and friends. From festive entertainment to seasonal fun throughout downtown, it’s the perfect way to celebrate winter together and kick off the holiday season.

Seasonal activities and entertainment

Live music and performances

Warm treats and winter favorites

A festive downtown atmosphere

Click here for more information!