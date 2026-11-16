After California ballot measure failed, what's next for taxing the rich?

With Democrats set to regain power in Congress next year, there is renewed talk of taxing the rich.

California tried to do that with a one-time tax on billionaires, but voters rejected the proposed measure earlier this month.

To get a sense of what could come next, we called up tax law expert, author and Boston College professor Ray Madoff.

“I think it’s important to realize why wealth taxes are so popular now, and the reason for it is that our current tax system, which was originally designed to impose its greatest taxes on the wealthiest Americans, has evolved to a system in which the richest Americans can avoid taxes altogether,” Madoff said.

Madoff’s book is “The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy.”

7 questions with Ray Madoff

Did it surprise you that voters in California killed a proposed wealth tax?

“Not really. There are a lot of reasons to think that the wealth tax was going to fail, both in California at this time and really, frankly, for any state. Wealth taxes are kind of a difficult path to take.

“First of all, there was tremendous opposition in California, not just from billionaires who poured a lot of money into opposing it, but also from the Democratic leadership. A lot of people opposed the tax because they were afraid that it was going to undermine the tremendous economic growth that’s taking place in California.”

What do you think of a wealth tax? Should there be one?

“I think it’s important to realize why wealth taxes are so popular now, and the reason for it is that our current tax system, which was originally designed to impose its greatest taxes on the wealthiest Americans, has evolved to a system in which the richest Americans can avoid taxes altogether. And so, states are struggling and the country is struggling as we have more and more wealth held by the richest Americans. It seems to be difficult for us to figure out how to bring that into the tax system. So, taxing that wealth seems like the right answer to that problem.”

Is it because we’re taxing income and not net worth?

“The problem is because we are taxing income, but we’re not taxing all income. We’re heavily taxing income from wages. But when it comes to investments and inheritances, that is able to avoid taxes altogether, both because they’re easily avoided under the income tax system and because the estate tax system, which we have always counted on to serve as like a sweep-up tax, no longer provides any tax revenue at all.”

How much does someone like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos pay in income tax?

“There was a leak of tax returns of the richest Americans that showed that many of our richest Americans, including Jeff Bezos, spent many years in which they paid no taxes at all. And so wealth taxes seem like it should be the answer. The problem is that wealth taxes face serious hurdles for both states and the federal government.

“For states, the problem is that people can always leave the state. We have free mobility between the states. But for the federal government, there’s even a bigger problem, and that is that it is quite likely that the current Supreme Court would find wealth taxes to be unconstitutional.”

Why is it important, in your view, to bring the wealthy into the tax system?

“We take in roughly $5 trillion every year in taxes in recent years. And we’ve been spending about $7 trillion, right, with a $2 trillion deficit.

“Meanwhile, the richest Americans today have $60 trillion. The richest 1% of Americans have $60 trillion. And when we’re running annual deficits of $2 trillion, you can see it matters whether this group of the richest 1% of Americans are actually paying taxes. And so, you often hear people think that they are paying a lot of taxes, because you’ll hear this phrase that the top 1% pay 40% of the income taxes. But it’s important for your listeners to realize that that statistic is referring to high income earners. Doctors, lawyers, bankers, people with high salaries are paying the vast majority of the income taxes, but those with great wealth are able to avoid taxes because they’re able to avoid income. That’s why we need to bring them into the system. And that’s why there’s so much pressure.”

What could Congress do that would be effective and something they could accomplish when California couldn’t?

“So, California couldn’t accomplish it because wealth taxes are an entirely different type of tax that frankly, the country is not that used to. However, we have an income tax system, and we could address the problem by bringing in investments and inheritances into our income tax system the same way that wages are subject to income tax system. And by broadening this base, by bringing the types of income that the wealthy have into the income tax system, we could both raise the revenue that we need for all the services we want to provide, and maybe even lower tax rates for other Americans.”

What would, in your opinion, inheritance tax reform look like?

“Right now, if I were to give you $100 million, you wouldn’t even have to report that; it would be your own business. But meanwhile, if you found $100 on the street, you’d be expected to report that to the IRS. The reason we don’t tax money received by inheritances and gifts in the income tax system is because we count on the estate tax system to do its job. But what’s happened is over the past 36 years, the estate tax has become so delegitimated that even Democrats haven’t kept it up. So, at a time when the richest 1% owned over $50 trillion in 2025, the estate and gift tax only raised $28 billion, hardly anything at all. And instead, it’s simply providing a cover for the wealthy, making it seem like they are paying taxes when in fact they aren’t.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

Lynn Menegon produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Michael Scotto. Scotto adapted it for web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR