United Nations climate talks have fallen apart without an agreement for the first time in more than 15 years. The talks derailed after some oil-producing countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, refused to allow any mention of fossil fuels as the main driver of climate change. The European Union rejected that demand.

The Trump administration did not have a delegation at the talks.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with John Kerry, who attended the talks earlier in the conference, in Antalya, Turkey. He was secretary of State under former President Barack Obama and special climate envoy for former President Joe Biden.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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