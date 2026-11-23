DEC. 7 HANUKKAH

Hanukkah Lights 2026 at 7pm (NPR)

Actor Josh Stamberg, the son of NPR’s late Susan Stamberg, will share some of the storytelling with Hanukkah Lights host Murray Horwitz. Together, they present The Devil’s Trick by Isaac Bashevis Singer and a work new to the program: The Little Hanukkah Lamp by I.L. Peretz.

Candles Burning Brightly at 8pm (APM)

Hosted by Mindy Ratner, Candles Burning Brightly is a delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! There is lots of music from Jewish communities worldwide and timeless, touching holiday stories to bring light into every home.

Light and Memory from The Soundtrack at 9pm (PRX)

This Hanukkah, The Soundtrack explores stories of light, memory, and resilience through six films that reflect the Jewish experience on screen—not through menorahs, but through music. From the earthy realism of Fiddler on the Roof, shaped by a young John Williams and Isaac Stern, to the immigrant dreams of An American Tail and the unapologetic brilliance of Funny Girl, we trace how soundtracks give voice to identity. This moving holiday special, filled with memory, meaning, and melodies that refuse to fade.

DEC. 24 CHRISTMAS EVE

Elkhart Municipal Band at 7pm

Elkhart Municipal Band’s 89th season with The North Pole Radio Hour! Director Scott Spradling leads the band in his second year for a joyful journey down a festive holiday hallway!

That’s not all! You love it, we love it: TUBA CHRISTMAS RETURNS! All Tuba players are welcome!

Notre Dame Children’s Choir at 7:30pm

The Notre Dame Children's Choir presents Carols and Lullabies celebrating sacred songs of the season! Choristers from 5 to 18 years old bring gifts of joy and peace from the beautiful and historic St. Casimir Catholic Church!

Goshen College Choir’s Festival of Carols at 8pm

“A Festival of Carols” features Christmas carols, spirituals and sacred works of music for the holiday season. Performers include the Goshen College Chamber Choir, Vox Profundi, Voices of the Earth, Goshen College Symphony Orchestra and Shout For Joy Children’s Choir.

The Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Party at 9pm (NPR)

The Yuletide season's upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with our swinging Retro Cocktail Christmas Party!Our annual holiday bash includes songs by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, The Singers Unlimited, Tiki Joe's Ocean and more. The music is served "shaken, not stirred." Here you'll find vintage recordings from the dawn of the Hi-Fi Era - designed to underscore everything from the backyard barbecue to the high-tech bachelor pad.

All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza at 10pm (NPR)

Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson set off on another adventure in their annual attempt to throw a holiday party for the ages. This year they take a motorcycle road trip to Wisconsin in their annual search for the true spirit of the season. And, of course, they meet some special guests along the way.

Echoes Night Before Christmas at 11pm (PRX)

Echoes Night Before Christmas illuminates a time when life seems suspended between the Christmas build-up and the explosion of Christmas morning. It’s not your shopping mall Christmas carols. We’ll hear music from the Ornamental and Dark Noel albums, Jeff Johnson’s Winterfold, Smoke Fairies’ Wild Winter, and David Arkenstone's Winterlude.

DEC. 25 CHRISTMAS DAY

Beautiful Music of Christmas 7-9am (PRX)

Hear lush string, jazz and vocal versions of Christmas favorites by a wide range of traditional and contemporary artists. That includes a wide ranging presentation of holiday favorites by Andy Williams, Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Perry Como and Nat King Cole.

Welcome Christmas at 9am (APM)

Embrace the wonder of the season as VocalEssence continues its cherished tradition of welcoming Christmas in song. Hear sounds of the season from around the globe performed by four VocalEssence choirs, brass, guitar, percussion, and pipe organ. Feel the holiday spirit move through you as you lend your voice to joy-filled sing-alongs that will leave you feeling uplifted, festive, and ready to celebrate the season

Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Christmas Gift to Jazz at 10am (PRX)

Vince Guaraldi‘s music to A Charlie Brown Christmas ushers in the sound of the holidays for jazz fans as well as Charlie Brown fans. Songs like “Linus and Lucy,” “Skating” and “Christmas Time Is Here” have become holiday classics and have inspired many a jazz player. Explore interpretations of Vince Guaraldi’s tunes by Cyrus Chestnut, Dianne Reeves, David Benoit and others. And of course we’ll hear from Vince Guaraldi himself.

(Repeat) Elkhart Municipal Band at 11am

Elkhart Municipal Band’s 89th season with The North Pole Radio Hour! Director Scott Spradling leads the band in his second year for a joyful journey down a festive holiday hallway!

That’s not all! You love it, we love it: TUBA CHRISTMAS RETURNS! All Tuba players are welcome!

(Repeat) Notre Dame Children’s Choir at 11:30am

The Notre Dame Children's Choir presents Carols and Lullabies celebrating sacred songs of the season! Choristers from 5 to 18 years old bring gifts of joy and peace from the beautiful and historic St. Casimir Catholic Church!

(Repeat) Goshen College Choir’s Festival of Carols at 12pm

“A Festival of Carols” features Christmas carols, spirituals and sacred works of music for the holiday season. Performers include the Goshen College Chamber Choir, Vox Profundi, Voices of the Earth, Goshen College Symphony Orchestra and Shout For Joy Children’s Choir.

Dec. 31 Toast of the Nation 9pm to 1am (NPR)

A New Year's Eve tradition since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Makaya McCraven, Cécile McLorin Salvant, The BEATrio with Béla Fleck and more.