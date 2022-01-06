© 2022 WVPE
Local News

All IN: The Good Life Method

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By All IN Staff
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
Today we're talking to the Notre Dame professors behind a class called God and The Good Life, to learn about their new book on living a happy and fulfilling life.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Meghan Sullivan
Wilsey Family Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

Paul Blaschko
Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

