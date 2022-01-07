All IN: Friday recap
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including how art can be an effective way to heal from stress and trauma, a new book that profiles three generations of women in the American West, and the omicron variant's impact on Indiana so far.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Yeabi Tabb
Artist and Creative Placemaking Fellow, Harrison Center
Lisa Hendrickson
Author, “Burning the Breeze: Three Generations of Women in the American West”
Shandy Dearth
Director of the Center for Public Health Practice, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University
Tom Duszynski
Director of Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University
Graham McKeen
Assistant University Director of Public and Environmental Health, Indiana University