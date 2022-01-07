All IN: Friday recap

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including how art can be an effective way to heal from stress and trauma, a new book that profiles three generations of women in the American West, and the omicron variant's impact on Indiana so far.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Yeabi Tabb

Artist and Creative Placemaking Fellow, Harrison Center

Lisa Hendrickson

Author, “Burning the Breeze: Three Generations of Women in the American West”

Shandy Dearth

Director of the Center for Public Health Practice, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University

Tom Duszynski

Director of Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University

Graham McKeen

Assistant University Director of Public and Environmental Health, Indiana University