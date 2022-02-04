All IN: Friday Recap Feb. 4, 2022

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including an effort to create a legal definition of consent in Indiana, how Indiana fits into The Great Resignation, and how hospital nurses are being impacted by the omicron surge.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Sharon Negele

Republican House Representative, District 13

Bo Beaulieu

Professor Emeritus of Rural and Regional Development, Department of Agricultural Economics and Purdue Center for Regional Development

Rachel Spalding

Chief Nursing Officer, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes

Amy Pettit

Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Schneck Medical Center in Seymour