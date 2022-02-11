Friday Recap

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including a streaming service built to present Indiana documentaries, the concept of intergenerational trauma and what steps families can take to heal, and a popular class at Notre Dame that’s been turned into a book.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Rocky Walls

Executive Director, Hoodox

Susana Mariscal

Associate Professor of at the School Social Work Indiana University; Director, Strengthening Indiana Families

Meghan Sullivan

Wilsey Family Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

Paul Blaschko

Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”