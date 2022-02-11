Friday Recap

© 2022 WVPE
WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By All IN Staff
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
Jonathan Farber / Unsplash
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including a streaming service built to present Indiana documentaries, the concept of intergenerational trauma and what steps families can take to heal, and a popular class at Notre Dame that’s been turned into a book.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Rocky Walls
Executive Director, Hoodox

Susana Mariscal
Associate Professor of at the School Social Work Indiana University; Director, Strengthening Indiana Families

Meghan Sullivan
Wilsey Family Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

Paul Blaschko
Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

