All IN: Reporter check-in

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST
The Indiana Statehouse.

Today we catch up on what's happening at the Indiana Statehouse with some of the public media reporters covering the ongoing legislative session.

We also talk about changes to COVID-19 guidelines in schools, and learn about the impact low unemployment rates could have on the state.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Indiana Public Broadcasting Statehouse bureau chief

Jeanie Lindsay

Indiana Public Broadcasting education reporter

Justin Hicks

Indiana Public Broadcasting workforce reporter

Lauren Chapman

Indiana Public Broadcasting digital producer

