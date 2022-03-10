All IN: The crowdfunding model / science of sleep
Today we learn about the crowdfunding model, and a platform in Indiana working to help groups accomplish their goals.
We also dive into the world of sleep. Are we getting enough?
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Bridget Anderson
Patronicity vice president
Adam Hall
Wabash Parks Department parks superintendent
Meagan Heber
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority placemaking manager
Kim Nyberg
Madison Area Arts Alliance executive director
Victoria Beatty
Growing Places Indy executive director
Dr. Harish Rao
Riley Hospital for Children associate director of pediatric sleep program
Dr. Stephanie Stahl
Indiana University Health sleep medicine and neurology specialist