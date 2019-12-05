© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

A Paul Winter Solstice Concert Celebration - Tonight at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By staff
Published December 5, 2019 at 4:44 PM EST
paul-winter-solstice-2018-1285-681x1024.jpg
solsticeconcert.com

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7 pm.

Celebrate the return of the sun – and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration.

It's an encore performance recorded in America’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration (its official full title) also featured old friends like gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem. John Schaefer hosts. (Repeat from 2020)
 

Tags

Arts & CultureSpecial ProgrammingHolidaysPaul WinterFeatureWinter Solstice