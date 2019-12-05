A Paul Winter Solstice Concert Celebration - Tonight at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7 pm.

Celebrate the return of the sun – and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration.

It's an encore performance recorded in America’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration (its official full title) also featured old friends like gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem. John Schaefer hosts. (Repeat from 2020)

