WVPE New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Specials

Ring in 2022 with WVPE!

New Year’s Eve - Friday, Dec. 31

7 PM - Musicians' Memorial 2020

On the 2021 Musicians Memorial Special, music host Paul Ingles remembers a partial list of some of the major artists, from multiple music genres, who were lost to us in 2021. Artists featured are Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Nanci Griffith, Reggae stars Lee "Scratch" Perry, Bunny Wailer and Robbie Shakespeare, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, pop star BJ Thomas, Broadway's Stephen Sondheim, rappers DMX and Biz Markie, Rusty Young and Paul Cotton of Poco, Michael Nesmith and more.





10 PM - 2 AM - Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.





New Year's Day 2022



New Year’s Day - Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

7 PM - 2021: The Year in Music

Music critics and hosts of Sound Opinions Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot share their picks for the best albums of 2021.













