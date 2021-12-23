© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

WVPE New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Specials

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST
unnamed_5.jpg
David Boca/Unsplash
/

Ring in 2022 with WVPE!

New Year’s Eve - Friday, Dec. 31

Musicians2021_medium.jpg

7 PM - Musicians' Memorial 2020

On the 2021 Musicians Memorial Special, music host Paul Ingles remembers a partial list of some of the major artists, from multiple music genres, who were lost to us in 2021. Artists featured are Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Nanci Griffith, Reggae stars Lee "Scratch" Perry, Bunny Wailer and Robbie Shakespeare, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, pop star BJ Thomas, Broadway's Stephen Sondheim, rappers DMX and Biz Markie, Rusty Young and Paul Cotton of Poco, Michael Nesmith and more. 
 

jazzgalleryallstars-2_photographer-jati-lindsay_wide-8d65ab9c159706807a9c57ba3cbdb9368679a9b8-s800-c85_0.jpg

  

 
10 PM - 2 AM  - Toast of the Nation
An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.
 
 
New Year's Day 2022
 

Sound_Opinions_Presents_The_Best_ALbums_of_2021_medium.jpg

  

New Year’s Day - Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

7 PM - 2021: The Year in Music
Music critics and hosts of Sound Opinions Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot share their picks for the best albums of 2021.
 
 
 
 
  

 

Tags

Arts & CultureSpecial ProgrammingholidayNew Year's