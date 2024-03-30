© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aha! With Alastair
WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.

Aha With Alastair, Ep. 18: A Night at the Opera

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Alastair Willis
Published March 30, 2024 at 4:08 PM EDT
South Bend Symphony

South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis and Emanuel Cristian Caraman, artistic director of South Bend Lyric Opera.

Tags
Arts & Culture FeaturefeaturesAha With AlastairAha! With AlastairAlastair WillisSouth Bend Symphonyopera
Alastair Willis
South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts.
See stories by Alastair Willis