WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Ep 19: Dvorak's New World and legacy with Dr. Marvin Curtis
Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra talks with Dr. Marvin Curtis, SBSO board chair and retired dean of IU South Bend. For the orchestra's fifth and final Jack M Champaigne Masterworks this season they explore the Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s legacy in America. Along with his famous Symphony No. 9 (New World), the orchestra will perform music from three composers who connected with his legacy – George Gershwin, Jerod Tate and Florence Price.