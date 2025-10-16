WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Ep. 25: Dia de los Muertos and Berlioz
Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, begins a new season of Aha with Alastair podcasts. For the symphony's first Jack M. Champaigne masterworks, we will immerse you in musical artistry fused with brilliant panoramic photo choreography, and in the second half we’ll unlock the mad, love-infatuated wild world of the Frenchman, Hector Berlioz.