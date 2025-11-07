Warren Zevon: The Other Side of Goodbye

Sunday at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

A panel of 5 music writers, all Warren Zevon fans, elevate the songwriting qualities that make him a worthy inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After an active career of over 30 years, Zevon died of lung cancer in 2003 at the age of 56. He's to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Los Angeles November 8, 2025.

Public radio music specials producer Paul Ingles hosts commentators Anthony DeCurtis of Rolling Stone magazine, Andy Cush of Pitchfork, music critic Holly Gleason, media professor Plasketes from Auburn University, and musician and author Paul Zollo.

PLAYLIST (All Songs by Warren Zevon)

WEREWOLVES OF LONDON

EXCITABLE BOY

I WAS IN THE HOUSE WHEN THE HOUSE BURNED DOWN

AIN'T THAT PRETTY AT ALL

EVEN A DOG CAN SHAKE HANDS

SEARCHING FOR A HEART

TRANSVERSE CITY

ACCIDENTALLY LIKE A MARTYR

POOR POOR PITIFUL ME

I'LL SLEEP WHEN I'M DEAD

HASTEN DOWN THE WIND

DESPERADOS UNDER THE EAVES

LAWYERS, GUNS, and MONEY (LIVE)

RECONSIDER ME

MUTINEER

KEEP ME IN YOUR HEART

