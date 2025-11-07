Warren Zevon: The Other Side of Goodbye
Sunday at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)
A panel of 5 music writers, all Warren Zevon fans, elevate the songwriting qualities that make him a worthy inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After an active career of over 30 years, Zevon died of lung cancer in 2003 at the age of 56. He's to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Los Angeles November 8, 2025.
Public radio music specials producer Paul Ingles hosts commentators Anthony DeCurtis of Rolling Stone magazine, Andy Cush of Pitchfork, music critic Holly Gleason, media professor Plasketes from Auburn University, and musician and author Paul Zollo.
