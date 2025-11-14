Sunday Special: Our Common Nature with Yo-Yo Ma and Ana Gonzalez

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

After a career spent inside concert halls and recording studios, Yo-Yo Ma had never spent much time in nature. That changed four years ago as he began travelling across the United States, inspired by the idea that our music, stories, and traditions — our culture — can remind us that we are part of nature and reunite us in pursuit of a common future. In Our Common Nature, host Ana González – who accompanied Yo-Yo on many of his travels – explores the sounds, stories, and communities they encountered that remind us that, in Yo-Yo’s words, “we are part of nature … to love each other is to love our planet.” Through a fusion of music, personal narratives, and local histories with rich ambient sounds of running water, mountain winds, melting glaciers, whale and birdsong, Our Common Nature affirms our connections to the natural world, our own humanity, and each other.