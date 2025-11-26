Thanksgiving Weekend Special Programming

This Thanksgiving weekend, WVPE offers several notable programs, including two broadcasts of The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential; Paul Winter's "Horn of Plenty" (A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving); a celebration of the late Joe Cocker, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and — ahead of World AIDS Day — The Threshold -- Working to eliminate HIV, TB and Malaria (How will gains in research and treatment be impacted amidst cuts to funding?)

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 7-9 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Thanksgiving Day, Noon to 2 PM

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Michael Janovic

“Horn of Plenty” a Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day at 10 AM on 88.1 WVPE

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air -- from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like "Sun Singer" and "Icarus" herald the grand musical embrace of "And the Earth Spins". John Schaefer of WNYC hosts, with senior producer Steve Rathe of MurrayStreet -- both from NPR’s Winter Solstice broadcasts.

PRX Joe Cocker

10 From Joe: A Joe Cocker Appreciation

Saturday, Nov. 29, at Noon on 88.1 WVPE

Music host Paul Ingles presents 10 memorable performances from Joe Cocker, who died December 22, 2014 of lung cancer after a career that spanned 50 years. Joe was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame November 8, 2025.

The Threshold -- Working to eliminate HIV, TB and Malaria

Sunday, Nov. 30, at Noon on WVPE News2

(World AIDS Day is Dec. 1)

More than two million people die from these diseases every year but with funding cuts and shifting priorities, they might actually surge. In this one-hour special, we learn about the promise of the drug Lenacapavir which has been shown to be nearly 100% effective in HIV prevention to eliminate new infections. Global health is facing a tipping point. Scientific advancements have changed how we respond to epidemics like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria—and the pipeline of breakthrough innovations has never been stronger. But funding is down and priorities are shifting. Will the science come to scale so these diseases can finally be ended? Or will they surge instead?