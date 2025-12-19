Sunday Specials: 1A and Paul Winter Solstice

1A Holiday Special 2025 - Food, Recipes and Hosting - Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

The holidays are nearly here, and so are the dinner parties, potlucks, friends-givings, and family gatherings that come with them. Some of us love hosting. Some of us dread it. And some of us are just trying to show up as good guests.

Jason Marck / NPR Jenn White

Jenn White sits down at the proverbial 1A dinner table with Authors and TV Hosts Samin Nosrat, Jake Cohen and Casey Elsass to talk about how to bring more ease and joy into the process. What recipes actually work when you’re cooking for a crowd. And if you’re a guest this season, what’s the move that will always get you an invite back?

A Paul Winter Solstice (2023) - Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 11 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration (its official full title) also featured old friends like gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem. WNYC's John Schaefer hosts.