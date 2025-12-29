Special Programming for New Year's Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at 7 PM until Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 at 3 AM on 88.1 WVPE.

The 2025 Musicians Memorial Special - 7 to 11 PM

Music Specials Producer Paul Ingles hosts his annual tribute music mix featuring just some of the notable musicians who've passed in the year just ending. Luminaries like Brian Wilson, Sly Stone, Sam Moore, Roberta Flack, Jimmy Cliff, Ozzy Osbourne, Roy Ayers, Raul Malo and many many others are each honored with a full play of one of their classic performances. It's a full four hours of tributes.

Toast of the Nation - 11 PM to 3 AM

Happy New Year from Toast of the Nation, your NPR New Year's Eve tradition since the 1970s. Enjoy sets from Nicole Zuraitis, Kassa Overall, Sofía Rei, Marcus Gilmore, Marshall Allen, Kokayi, Amir ElSaffar and Jack DeJohnette in George Colligan's trio. We'll have a bonus broadcast on WVPE News2 on New Year's Day from 3 to 5 AM and that night from 11 PM to 1 AM.