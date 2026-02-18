© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aha! With Alastair
WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.

Aha with Alastair, Ep. 27: Musical Heroes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Alastair Willis
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:32 PM EST
Jameson Cooper, Concertmaster of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra
South Bend Symphony
Jameson Cooper, Concertmaster of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony, highlights a program of musical heroes.

On February 28, the symphony premieres a piece by Jessica Carter called "Hidden," which is a reflective musical portrait of the life of Rosemary Sanders, the symphony's first Black American member of the South Bend Symphony when she joined in 1940. Although accepted into the orchestra, her name wasn’t printed in programs, she was seated at the back of the second violins and not included in any formal orchestra photographs. These choices reflected the realities of segregation in South Bend at the time – inclusion without visibility.

No coincidence that we will follow Jessica Carter’s piece with a violin concerto – one of the most beloved in the repertoire. I’ve always thought that concerto soloists are akin to
heroes – it takes something special to play a solo part in front of the orchestra. Performing Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G minor for us will be another South Bend Symphony hero – concertmaster Jameson Cooper, who joins us on the podcast.

Our second half features the symphony that changed history – the Eroica Symphony No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Tags
Arts & Culture Aha With AlastairAha! With AlastairAlastair WillisSouth Bend SymphonyBeethovenFeaturefeatures
Alastair Willis
South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts.
See stories by Alastair Willis