Sunday Special features Muslim storytelling in America

Sunday, Feb. 22, at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

There has been considerable attention paid to American Muslims in the 25 years since 9/11. But largely missing are people from the community telling compelling and authentic stories about their history and their own lived experiences. Comedian and host Sabeen Sadiq introduces listeners to engaging Muslim American storytellers, starting with Sadiq’s own honest and very funny story about growing up a sort of “secret Muslim” in Chicago. These stories reveal the complexity and deep roots of vibrant Muslim communities in America.