Aha with Alastair, Ep. 28: Colors with Clyne, Britten, and Dvorak

Hi everyone, Alastair Willis here, Music Director of your South Bend Symphony – welcome to this season’s 4th Aha with Alastair podcast, in which we’re going to explore something I’ve always been fascinated by – color in orchestral music.

So, what is color in music? Is there color in music? Do you see certain colors when you

hear certain sounds or combinations of sounds? We can twist the questions – what does

blue sound like? Is white a brighter sound than yellow? Does red sound romantic, exciting, or angry?

Do composers and musicians think in colors? An orchestra offers composers an infinite

palette of musical colors, shades, tones. Composers use the orchestra similarly to how a

painter uses colors – our three composers for our upcoming concert – especially so: Anna Clyne, Benjamin Britten, and Antonin Dvorak.