Sunday Special: Second Helpings Society

Sunday, March 29, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

With more than 180,000 copies sold, “Second Helpings, Please”, is an iconic Jewish cookbook, and a success story most people have never heard of. First published in Montreal in 1968, this 700+ recipe book became a bible for a whole generation. Joinhost Jennifer Warren as she takes you through the pages of the most sauce-spattered, held-together-with-an-elastic-band success story in Canadian Jewish history, and learn why, to this day, the Second Helpings society is still a way of life.