WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Ep. 29: Strauss and Orff
Hello everyone, Alastair Willis here, Music Director of your South Bend Symphony.
For our final Jack M Champaigne Masterworks of the season on Saturday, April 18, we’ll present music that transports us to a vision of the afterlife by Richard Strauss, then back for the bawdiest party known to classical music - Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana."