BirdNote Special: Words In Flight

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Birds have always been a source of inspiration for writers, like Edgar Allen Poe, Maya Angelou, and William Shakespeare, to name a few. But what is it about them that so captures our literary imagination? Words in Flight is a celebration of contemporary poetry about birds and what they teach us about ourselves and our world. In BirdNote's hour-long special program, you'll hear from some extraordinary writers, including Dr. J. Drew Lanham, Ada Limón and Traci Brimhall.