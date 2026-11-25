WVPE invites you to curl up with a good book, a hot cup of coffee, and join us in our monthly book club: Books & Brew!Each month, hosts Shelli Harmon-Baker and Garrett Kaser will pick a new book to read through, with check-ins each week to break down the story, discuss what they liked and disliked, and what they think will happen next. Questions and comments from fellow book club members are encouraged, and they may even read your messages on the air!Thanks tofor offeringdiscount on each month's book when you use the code "Books & Brew: Wednesdays at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE and WVPE HD1. Full episodes will later be available as podcasts.