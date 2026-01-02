Sunday Special: BBC correspondents' look ahead to 2026

Sunday, Jan. 4 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

James Coomarasamy speaks to BBC correspondents around the world about the people and places, trends and technology that they are going to be keeping an eye on over the next 12 months.

Much of that will be shaped by what has already happened in 2025 - we entered the year still focused on the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan. Now, people are worried about conflict spreading further.

Topics like trade, technology, migration and the health of democracy have helped shaped our politics. Will they continue to be the pressing issues for the year ahead?

Join Anthony Zurcher, senior North America correspondent, Asma Khalid, co-host of the The Global Story podcast, Faisal Islam, economics editor, Laura Bicker, China correspondent, Lyse Doucet, chief international correspondent and Mayeni Jones, Africa correspondent as they ponder what might lie ahead for 2026.

