© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Mountaineer Food Bank Veterans Table Distribution

2026 Mountaineer Food Bank Veterans Table Distribution

Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law is proud to announce our partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank. This is our third year partnering with them to help provide Veterans with nourishing and healthy meals. To learn more about the program, please visit our website.

Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
https://jandils.com
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
963 Market St
Parkersburg, West Virginia 26101
304-669-1301
parkersburg@jandils.com
https://jandils.com