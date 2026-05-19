2026 Mountaineer Food Bank Veterans Table Distribution
2026 Mountaineer Food Bank Veterans Table Distribution
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law is proud to announce our partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank. This is our third year partnering with them to help provide Veterans with nourishing and healthy meals. To learn more about the program, please visit our website.
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
963 Market StParkersburg, West Virginia 26101
304-669-1301
parkersburg@jandils.com