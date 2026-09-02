25th Annual La Porte County Draft Horse Show

The La Porte County Draft Horse Association’s 25th show will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, September 10-11-12, 2026, at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Hitch teams from across the Midwest travel to the La Porte County Fairgrounds to compete in multiple events. There are farm horse events, youth events, and halter competitions for Belgians, Percherons, Clydesdales. This year has added the Classic Cart Series and the Classic Riding Series Events.

The show kicks off Thursday morning at 8:30am with a Haflinger halter show in the covered livestock show arena. Classic Cart and Draft English riding events are at 10:30am Thursday morning in the draft horse arena, with the afternoon driving events starting at 4:30pm. Remaining cart events and Draft Western riding begin on Friday at 10:00am, and the second group of driving events start at 4:30pm. Belgian and Percheron halter events are 8:00am on Saturday morning, immediately followed by decorating, showmanship, and youth judging. That afternoon, driving events start at 4:30pm. Classic qualifying six horse hitch events are held daily.

The events are free and open to the public. There is plenty of bleacher seating, or bring your own chairs. Concessions are available.

