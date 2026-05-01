An Evening of Irish Music and Dance
An Evening of Irish Music and Dance
On Thursday, May 28 at 6:00 PM, participants and community members are invited to gather at Mad Anthony’s for a lively evening of Irish music, song, and dance. This informal celebration offers a chance to share what was learned in the workshops, join in a session, and connect with others in a welcoming, social atmosphere.
Mad Anthony
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Shannon Dunne Studios
info@shannondunne.com
Artist Group Info
Shannon Dunne
info@shannondunne.com
Mad Anthony
113 E Center StWarsaw, Indiana 46580