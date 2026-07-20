Compelling modern jazz and select standards by the Andy Bianco Trio-Featuring new music and a new live album! New York City based jazz artist Andy Bianco has performed/recorded with Angie Stone, Deborah Cox, Kandace Springs, Elle Varner, Bob Moses & many others at such renowned venues as Good Morning America, Billboard Live Osaka/Tokyo, The 2013 Long Beach Jazz Festival, The 2014/2015/2019 Essence Festivals in New Orleans, The 2014 BET Awards, The 2017 Richmond Jazz Festival, Sculler’s Jazz Club, The Blue Note & he's also the guitarist for the Grammy winning RnB artist Elle Varner, with whom he's toured the USA & Japan. He was a finalist in the 2012, 2015 & 2019 USA Songwriting Competitions & his 4 official jazz album releases as a leader have received domestic & international critical acclaim from Downbeat Magazine, Elsewhere New Zealand, Bop-N-Jazz, The New York City Jazz Record & other publications.

Andy Bianco - guitar

John Tate - bass

Andrew Kirk - drums

