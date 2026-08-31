Anne Heaton Trio Concert

Anne Heaton Trio will be in concert at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

Award-winning singer-songwriter and educator Anne Heaton has captured audience imaginations with her songs that are, by turns, “tender, barbed and spiritual” (Washington Post). She’s been featured by the New York Times Music Podcast, NPR, the Sundance Film Festival and Lilith Fair (2010). Anne has shared the stage with artists like Jewel, Sarah McLachlan, and jazz drummer Max Roach. Anne teaches songwriting at Berklee College of Music and GRAMMY Camp. She recently earned her Master’s in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she researched the outcomes of songwriting as a social emotional learning tool for teenagers. In March 2025, Anne presented a TEDx talk on how songwriting helps teens (and people of all ages) cultivate empathy, connection, and authenticity. This October, Anne joins forces with dynamic percussionist and music therapist Carolyn Koebel (Bobby McFerrin, Dacia Bridges) and violinist Cori Somers (Aretha Franklin, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Sea Pedestrians) to form a lively and powerful trio. Anne, Carolyn, and Cori love performing together! They also believe that creative expression (whether through performing or teaching) supports people in navigating their challenges and nurturing joy and resilience.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online using the link on the UUFE website or at the door.

