Arman Sangalang Quintet
Arman Sangalang Quintet
The Arman Sangalang Quartet is an ensemble that balances intricate compositions rooted in jazz with genre-bending improvisation to create a landscape of modern textures and soundscapes. The quartet features Chicago saxophonist, Arman Sangalang. He is joined by an all-star rhythm section of the Midwest’s finest improvisors: Dave Miller (guitar), Katie Ernst (Bass), and Devin Drobka (drums). Primarily based in Chicago, the group is excited to embark on a Midwest tour to celebrate the release of Sangalang’s debut album, “Quartet” on Calligram Records.
Arman Sangalang – saxophone
Dave Miller – guitar
Katie Ernst - bass
Devin Drobka – drums
Merrimans' Playhouse
$15 general/$6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com