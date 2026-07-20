Arman Sangalang Quintet

The Arman Sangalang Quartet is an ensemble that balances intricate compositions rooted in jazz with genre-bending improvisation to create a landscape of modern textures and soundscapes. The quartet features Chicago saxophonist, Arman Sangalang. He is joined by an all-star rhythm section of the Midwest’s finest improvisors: Dave Miller (guitar), Katie Ernst (Bass), and Devin Drobka (drums). Primarily based in Chicago, the group is excited to embark on a Midwest tour to celebrate the release of Sangalang’s debut album, “Quartet” on Calligram Records.

Arman Sangalang – saxophone

Dave Miller – guitar

Katie Ernst - bass

Devin Drobka – drums

