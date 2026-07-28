About 50% of U.S. adults don’t read even one book a year, according to a survey by the National Endowment for the Arts. Further, only two-percent say they read to a child on any given day.

We know from the numbers of books customers of our monthly Friends of the Elkhart Public Library book sales that you would rank far above those numbers. Thank you for reading and please read to children under 6 regularly. It is known to make a huge difference in their intellectual development.

Our August book sale is this Saturday. Books with dark blue stickers will be half-price, 50¢ for hardcovers and 25¢ for paperbacks. Books with orange or yellow stickers will all be 25¢. You will find a good selection of all those books on the fiction and non-fiction shelves and on carts in the sales area. This will be the last month for books with orange or yellow stickers, so be sure to look for these bargains before they disappear.

We also have two carts (over 300) new DVD titles for both children and adults. They will have gold or white stickers and be on carts and tables in the sales area priced at $1 each.

All our regular titles of books are $1 for hardcovers and 50¢ for paperbacks. If you frequently attend our sales look for white or gold stickers for the newest titles. A good reason to shop our August and September sales is that in October there will be a price increase. The new regular price will be $2 for hardcovers and DVDs and $1 for paperbacks. Children’s books will remain the same prices because we want to promote reading for children. Audiobooks will also remain $1 and we will continue to have monthly specials.

We will be in the basement of the Main Library at 300 S. Second St. in downtown Elkhart from 9am to 2:30pm Saturday. We accept cash, debit and credit cards. Looking forward to seeing you Saturday.