Beckwith Theatre Company Blues Music Night with Lisa Chilton Blues Band
Beckwith Theatre Company Blues Music Night with Lisa Chilton Blues Band
Beckwith Theatre Company
Blues Music Night
with
The Lisa Chilton Blues Band
Join us for a night with LIVE Music from The Lisa Chilton Blues Band!
Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7:30pm
Come and enjoy great music, good company, and an unforgettable night of blues! Grab your friends and make plans to join us!
Beer, Wine, Mixed Drinks and Snack will be available for purchase.
Thank you to our Blues Night Sponsors
Teri Gish Frantz & Rich Frantz
Marilyn Haslett & Tom Hoff
The Beckwith Theatre Company
15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
The Beckwith Theatre Company
100 New York Ave.Dowagiac, Michigan 49047
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com