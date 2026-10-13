Beckwith Theatre Company Blues Music Night with Lisa Chilton Blues Band

Beckwith Theatre Company

Blues Music Night

with

The Lisa Chilton Blues Band

Join us for a night with LIVE Music from The Lisa Chilton Blues Band!

Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7:30pm

Come and enjoy great music, good company, and an unforgettable night of blues! Grab your friends and make plans to join us!

Beer, Wine, Mixed Drinks and Snack will be available for purchase.

Thank you to our Blues Night Sponsors

Teri Gish Frantz & Rich Frantz

Marilyn Haslett & Tom Hoff