Bill Boris Trio
Bill Boris Trio
The Bill Boris Trio is a contemporary jazz group which performs jazz standards, pop tunes, and original compositions. The trio expands the vintage platform of the organ trio to launch into more modern sounds and arrangements, and their own brand of grooves and swing.
Bill Boris - guitar
Thomas Gunther - keyboard
Tyrone Blair - drums
Merrimans' Playhouse
$15 general/ $6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com