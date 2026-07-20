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Bill Boris Trio

Bill Boris Trio

The Bill Boris Trio is a contemporary jazz group which performs jazz standards, pop tunes, and original compositions. The trio expands the vintage platform of the organ trio to launch into more modern sounds and arrangements, and their own brand of grooves and swing.

Bill Boris - guitar
Thomas Gunther - keyboard
Tyrone Blair - drums

Merrimans' Playhouse
$15 general/ $6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org